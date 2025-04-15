Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Xanten, Germany

3 properties total found
House in Xanten, Germany
House
Xanten, Germany
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable villa with 4 bedrooms, large living room and kitchenette awaits its new owners!…
$1,30M
3 room apartment in Wardt, Germany
3 room apartment
Wardt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
New building in Germany - 46509 Xanten  A residential complex at the final stage of constru…
$377,528
3 room apartment in Wardt, Germany
3 room apartment
Wardt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/2
New building in Germany - 46509 Xanten  A residential complex at the final stage of constru…
$446,958
