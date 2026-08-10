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Residential properties for sale in Stuttgart, Germany

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apartments
5
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
2 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale a renovated 2-room apartment on the 2nd floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart…
$408,801
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
2 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-maintained 2-room apartment is located on the ground floor of an apartment building i…
$373,227
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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5 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
5 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story modern apartment building in Stuttgart consisting of 6 apartments, mostly occu…
$781,445
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Lauchweg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Lauchweg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
3-room apartment in a new house with an elevator with a central location in Stuttgart.Equipm…
$650,670
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3 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
3-room apartment in a new building with elevator in a central location in Stuttgart. Equi…
$604,515
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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