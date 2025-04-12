Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Herne
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Herne, Germany

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Herne, Germany
2 room apartment
Herne, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment in 44623 Herne for sale. The apartment has 2 rooms and 2 small rooms above T…
$83,848
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Herne, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes