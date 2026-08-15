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Residential properties for sale in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

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Schlei Ostsee
5
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Damp, Germany
2 room apartment
Damp, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/5
📈 Investment apartment on the coast of the Baltic Sea in installments!Year-round rental dema…
$325,996
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1 bedroom apartment in Damp, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Damp, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
Direct location on the Baltic Sea coast with beach, yacht harbor and water sports🚗 Good tran…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Damp, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Damp, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 5
$177,882
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Damp, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Damp, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/5
Live & Invest in the Baltic Sea Resort of Damp 🏖️ Exclusive New Development in Damp – Liv…
$218,087
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1 room apartment in Damp, Germany
1 room apartment
Damp, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 5
Dump is a picturesque resort on the Baltic Sea, combining natural beauty with modern infrast…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Escheburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Escheburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment with a balcony is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building.The cen…
$598,384
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LDV InvestLDV Invest

Property types in Schleswig-Holstein

apartments

Properties features in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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