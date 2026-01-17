Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Germany

Cottage 6 bedrooms in Dortmund, Germany
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Dortmund, Germany
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 3
Full description: 1957/ 2019 House area 382 m2 8 rooms 6 bedrooms 5 bathrooms 4 parking spac…
$2,27M
Cottage in 49632, Germany
Cottage
49632, Germany
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
The object is located in the state of Lower Saxony. Part of the Cloppenburg district. The po…
$685,464
Cottage 13 rooms in Pulheim, Germany
Cottage 13 rooms
Pulheim, Germany
Rooms 13
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Full description: Modern residential
$2,17M
Cottage 10 rooms in Wurselen, Germany
Cottage 10 rooms
Wurselen, Germany
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
Full description: The cottage house is located near the city of Würselen, 10 km from the city center
$1,74M
Cottage in Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Cottage
Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: Excellent condition of the object 15-18 minutes to Düsseldorf by car …
$1,45M
