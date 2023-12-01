Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Baden-Baden, Germany

apartments
3
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Baden-Baden, Germany
3 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€985,000
5 room apartment with balcony in Baden-Baden, Germany
5 room apartment with balcony
Baden-Baden, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment with high-quality equipment ( luxury categories ) is located in a well-groomed…
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Baden-Baden, Germany
2 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
€400,000
