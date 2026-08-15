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Residential properties for sale in Baden Baden, Germany

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apartments
7
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed renovated and well-maintained 4-room apartment is located on the 1st floor of a…
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Mauergasschen, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Mauergasschen, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
Exquisite apartment after renovationPayment is possible in rubles.This cozy apartment is loc…
$850,981
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2 bedroom apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
Offered for purchase bright and cozy 2-room apartment with an area of about 70 m2 and is loc…
$464,764
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 room apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
3 room apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
The renovated and well-maintained 4-room apartment offered for purchase is located on the 1s…
$1,06M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
5 room apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
5 room apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment with high-quality equipment (luxury category) is located in a well-maintained …
$1,30M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
5 bedroom apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
5 bedroom apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment with high quality equipment (luxury category) is located in a well-groomed mod…
$1,39M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
2 room apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
Offered for purchase is a bright and cozy 2-room apartment with an area of ​​about 70 m² and…
$431,796
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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