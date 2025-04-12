Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Meerbusch, Germany

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Meerbusch, Germany
2 room apartment
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/4
New building, in Düsseldorf/Meerbusch Premium class apartments in a prestigious area on t…
$578,768
2 room apartment in Meerbusch, Germany
2 room apartment
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments available in a new building in Düsseldorf date of construction: 2025 apartm…
$530,849
