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Residential properties for sale in Monchengladbach, Germany

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houses
3
3 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
6 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Price: 210.000 € for this price you get a house of 3 apartments of 3 rooms!! What could be b…
$248,786
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
6 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Price: 210.000 € for this price you get a house of 3 apartments of 3 rooms!! What could be b…
$244,404
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
6 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
An apartment building is an ideal investment! Mönchengladbach (Nordrhein-Westfalen) Pr…
$248,786
Leave a request
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