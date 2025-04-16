Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Willich, Germany

apartments
5
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Munchheide, Germany
2 room apartment
Munchheide, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
New building in Germany, 47877 Willich Affordable housing in a small cozy German city in we…
$267,416
2 room apartment in Munchheide, Germany
2 room apartment
Munchheide, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments for sale in a new building with 11 apartments in the city center of Willich. A…
$408,290
3 room apartment in Munchheide, Germany
3 room apartment
Munchheide, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/4
New building in Germany, 47877 Willich Affordable housing in a small cozy German city in we…
$462,146
2 room apartment in Munchheide, Germany
2 room apartment
Munchheide, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
New building in Germany, in 47877 Willich Apartments for sale in a new building, in 47877 Wi…
$409,167
2 room apartment in Munchheide, Germany
2 room apartment
Munchheide, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
New building in Germany, in 47877 Willich Apartments for sale in a new building, in 47877 Wi…
$372,755
