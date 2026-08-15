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Residential properties for sale in Wiesbaden, Germany

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apartments
4
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in city villas in the center of the aristocratic city of Wiesbaden. The elega…
$922,004
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern 3-storey building with a clear facade structure in the capital of the federal state…
$723,259
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern 3-storey building with a clear facade structure in the capital of the federal state o…
$778,480
Leave a request
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3 bedroom apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in city villas in the center of the aristocratic city of Wiesbaden.The elegant pr…
$929,529
Leave a request
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