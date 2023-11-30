Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Wiesbaden

Residential properties for sale in Wiesbaden, Germany

apartments
4
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Wiesbaden, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
€267,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern 3-story building with a clear facade structure in the capital of the federal state of…
€670,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in urban villas in the center of the aristocratic city. Wiesbaden. The elegant …
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Wiesbaden, Germany
1 room apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Wiesbaden, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Delightful apartments are located in the unique palace of Emperor Frederick? built during th…
€755,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Wiesbaden, Germany

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir