Hotel 291 roomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel 291 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
291 Number of rooms 52 000 m² Number of floors 8
€ 123,667,695
Hotel 320 roomsin Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 320 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
320 Number of rooms 16 000 m² Number of floors 17
€ 100,000,000
Shop 1 bathroomin Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop 1 bathroom
Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bath Number of floors 12
€ 199,000
# CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION - COMMENCEMENT DATE: 20.05.2021 - FINAL COMPLETION DATE: 31.11.…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 330 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,290,143
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
Office 1 bedroomin Istanbul, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Istanbul, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 581,768
We present to your attention a new complex development object. Its construction is carried o…
Hotel 28 roomsin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel 28 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
28 Number of rooms 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
CAPACITY: 28 ROOMS HOTEL AREA: 806 M2 ANTALYA: 60 KM GENERAL INFORMATION: Main…
Hotel 1 bedroomin Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel 1 bedroom
Istanbul, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 513,055
This residential complex is designed in collaboration with the Chinese multidisciplinary pri…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Istanbul, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 523,133
A unique residential complex designed in collaboration with the largest hotel chain in the M…
Office 1 bedroomin Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 901,302
Commercial offices with panoramic city views in Istanbul The residence offers a combination…
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
270 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 379,500
Shop in Alanya for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliMAGAZIN FOR SALE OF A SQUARE OF 270 M…
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 92,400
Other 1 bedroomin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Other 1 bedroom
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 433,653
Luxury office apartments in Kucjukcekhedzhe, Istanbul The project includes office apartment…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom
Kagithane, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 376,073
Modern commercial real estate for sale in Istanbul This multi-unit project consists of resi…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 469 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 6,050,000
Aparthotel with kitchen and sea views in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraAll…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,800,000
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
Hotel 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,606,400
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,885,000
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 24,200,000
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,725,000
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 825,000
Commercial Square for a Shop in MAHMUTLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarShop with a useful …
Commercial 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 825,000
Commercial area for a store in a complex in MAHMUTLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarIt cons…
Commercial 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1 Floor
€ 249,000
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
278 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 935,000
Four-story building with a shop and six apartments with the right to citizenship in ŞEKERHAN…
Hotel 2 roomsin Mugla, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms
Mugla, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 2,073,500
Small cozy hotel with 20 rooms in KötekliArea: Mugla, Mentes, KötekliFor sale hotel for only…
Hotelin Datca, Turkey
Hotel
Datca, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 1,036,800
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
Commercial 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 230 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 462,000
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
500 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 858,000
Villa building for 5 apartments by the sea in KESTEL for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya, K…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 379,082
Office 1 bedroomin Fatih, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 196,099
The project offers high-quality office space, built taking into account comfort and efficien…

About Turkey

Located in western Asia with a small portion lying in southeast Europe, Turkey is a transcontinental country that is well known for its diverse history and culture. It is bordered by Greece, Bulgaria, Armenia, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. One of the most visited and capital city of the country is Istanbul. Due to its centralized geographical location, it has a long history with many cultures and ethnicities throughout the ages.

Tourism in Turkey

Proud to be one of the most visited countries in the world, averaging more than 30 million visitors every year. Turkey is well-known as a historic country as it has many examples of architecture from the Ottoman and Byzantine empires. There are a lot of ancient mosques and other historically significant monuments in the country. Though Istanbul is one of the most popular travel destinations, other places such as Bodrum, Antalya, Didim, among others are also quite popular among tourists and people looking to relocate or retire.

Buying property in Turkey

Due to a stable economy and a constantly growing demand from tourists, the country is identified as one of the best places to buy real estate. The country also has an average cost of living and is considered to be a great place to live due to the hospitable environment and atmosphere. Though there are a few restrictions for foreigners trying to acquire property in the country, the entire process is relatively short and simple. With the help of the right real estate agent, you can quickly take possession of the keys to your new home. Not all locations in Turkey have a high potential as a lucrative investment, therefore it is important to do your homework before buying a property in the country. There are a lot of options to consider from houses, apartments, studios, villas or rural estates. Whether you are looking to retire in your new home, or just want to add a lucrative asset to your portfolio, you can never go wrong when buying Turkish property.

