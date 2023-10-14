Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Kuecuekcekmece

Commercial real estate in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey

6 properties total found
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€275,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Commercial 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Investment Hotel Rooms in a Mixed Complex in Istanbul. The hotel rooms offering an investmen…
€526,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment Hotel Rooms in a Mixed Complex in Istanbul. The hotel rooms offering an investmen…
€261,000
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 25
Spacious Offices in a Complex with Security in Istanbul. The offices are situated in a compl…
€493,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Tenanted Shop for Sale Near Metro in Istanbul Bagcilar. Investment shop is located in Bagcil…
€1,23M
Other 1 bedroom in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Other 1 bedroom
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury office apartments in Kucjukcekhedzhe, Istanbul The project includes office apartment…
€433,653
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir