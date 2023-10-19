Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Bayrakli

Commercial real estate in Bayrakli, Turkey

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Bayrakli, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 37
€349,000
Commercial 1 room in Bayrakli, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 37
€1,32M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir