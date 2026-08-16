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Commercial property for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 6 868 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Commercial property 6 868 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Area 6 868 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial Property within a Project on the Main Road in İstanbul The commercial property fo…
$45,05M
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Shop 550 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Shop 550 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 12
Shops Near the Main Road in Alibeyköy Eyüpsultan İstanbul The commercial shops are located i…
$600,347
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Shop 1 200 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Shop 1 200 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 12
Shops Near the Main Road in Alibeyköy Eyüpsultan İstanbul The commercial shops are located i…
$1,20M
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