Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Beylikduezue

Commercial real estate in Beylikduezue, Turkey

2 properties total found
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€427,000
Commercial in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Commercial
Beylikduezue, Turkey
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-053 , is designed with an extraordinary concept of luxury and sophist…
€70,897
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir