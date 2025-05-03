Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
53
Lida
33
Kapceuski selski Savet
28
Padlabenski selski Savet
22
80 properties total found
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in Lida, Klimko St.! Looking for a comfortable home in a great nei…
$44,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$55,700
House in Svislach, Belarus
House
Svislach, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Warm, cozy residential house with an attic floor is located in Svisloch, 80 km from GrodnoTh…
$57,500
House in Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Cozy residential house for sale in Lapenevtsy Berestovitsky district The house is located in…
$16,900
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale residential house on Bagration lane 2015 built. Convenient and practical layout of …
$49,900
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
In the village of Belaya in 300m. from the lake White (quarry) sold two year-round residenti…
$148,250
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
on sale unique in their functionality, architectural solutions and     Cozy     House in    …
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house in the private sector, microdistrict – Sunny 1. The plot near the house is even…
$125,000
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A great opportunity to buy your cozy corner 10 km from the city. Lida! The total area of the…
$12,900
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house built in 1968 on Karbyshev Street is for sale. The ceiling height is about 2.6 m. Th…
$14,800
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale a modern residential house in an ecologically clean cottage village - Korobchitsy (…
$120,000
Cottage in Hrodna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 585 m²
In a unique place on the first coastline of the Neman, but at the same timethe center of Gro…
$390,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 180 m²
On sale a spacious and comfortable house in the South neighborhood on the street. domestic- …
$159,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A residential house on Gerasimov Street (floor of the house) is for sale, completely ready f…
$45,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 353 m²
On sale a spacious and reliable house in the South neighborhood on Domeyko street:- total ar…
$120,000
2 room house in Putryski, Belarus
2 room house
Putryski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy residential building for sale in ag. Putrishki district with a land plot of 0.25 hectar…
$105,000
House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in a quiet place in the center of the village of Radun, at Per. So…
$19,990
House in Misavicy, Belarus
House
Misavicy, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Accommodated and comfortable residential building with a total area of 141.4 m2. Festive hal…
$25,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Location: Grodno, St. Sergei BulgarianGeneral information about the house: unfinished canned…
$85,000
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale is a house sheathed with siding, built of wood and annexes of GSB blocks, completel…
$18,500
House in Krucilavicy, Belarus
House
Krucilavicy, Belarus
Area 82 m²
House for sale in ag. Krutilovichi, 34 River Street. Total area of 82.4 sq.m., residential 5…
$26,900
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Warm one-storey brick house for sale. Leosheni. Total area -114 sq.m., residential-74, kitch…
$42,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 103 m²
The house is for sale, fully ready for year-round living.Main characteristics:- 3 bedrooms a…
$69,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Description House for sale in the area of the hospital, 1970, built, wooden, covered with br…
$34,999
House in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a house with two plots (25 and 6 acres) in a picturesque place near Lake Stav in th…
$39,999
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
A single -apartment residential building is sold near the city center Grodno. Ready to accom…
$115,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
On sale is a spacious and comfortable mansard-type house with modern repairs in the Yuzhnoye…
$159,000
4 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
A good cottage in Volkovysk on the street is sold. Medvedev. Built in 2000 from brick. The …
Price on request
House in Kazlouscynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale residential wooden house in 2 kilometers from Kozlov region. Good driveways, near t…
$8,900
House in Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale residential house Golyn, 122 (Novogrudok district, Lyubchansky S/s) Total area of 6…
$39,000
