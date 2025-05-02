Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smarhon
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Smarhon, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Smarhon, Belarus
House
Smarhon, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Spacious house in the center of Smorgony 92 m2 ❤️Looking for your dream home? This unique 20…
$47,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go