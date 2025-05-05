Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Sapockinski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus

6 properties total found
5 room house in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
5 room house
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, Sopotskin village coun…
$116,000
House in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 208 m²
Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, Sopotski village counc…
$116,000
House in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A dacha is for sale in a picturesque place in Fauna-Zagorany (Podlabensky village council). …
$11,800
2 room house in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale a house on a plot of 25 acres 150 m from the August Canal. Location: Grodno distric…
$25,000
5 room house in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
5 room house
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
A house made of timber, a bath on a plot of 25 acres surrounded by a forest, next to the Aug…
$176,000
3 room house in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
$119,000
