Houses for sale in Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room house in Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale residential house in Shchuchin district 16 acres of land. The land is cultivated. O…
$3,700
3 room house in Razanka, Belarus
3 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale a residential building at Art. Rozhanka 7 km from Schuchin on the path of Moscow — G…
$19,000
3 room house in Razanka, Belarus
3 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
Half of a house is for sale - a 3-room isolated apartment at the Rozhanka station, 7 km from…
$2,751
6 room house in Razanka, Belarus
6 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story residential building for sale. Rozhanka near the city. Shchuchina on the railway t…
$50,000
Properties features in Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

