  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mirski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Our two-storey house is an ideal solution for those who appreciate comfort and environmental…
$75,000
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale a house with an area of 84.1 square meters on a plot of 25 acres in the city of .Mi…
$29,500
2 bedroom house in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
in the picturesque Grodno region, in the Korelich district, among the endless fields and not…
$5,500
Cottage in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
Operating business for sale - Agrostead "Mirnaya" in a picturesque corner of Belarus! Agro e…
$183,000
4 room house in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
« House
$29,900
