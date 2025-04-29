Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
55
Lida
34
Kapceuski selski Savet
27
Padlabenski selski Savet
21
8 properties total found
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 167 m²
For sale house mansard type, located along the Sinnichkin. The house provides everything tha…
$89,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Hrodna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 585 m²
In a unique place on the first coastline of the Neman, but at the same timethe center of Gro…
$390,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house is built of large panels, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam and sheathed with…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
In the vicinity of Lida on a large plot of 37 acres there is a beautiful house with five liv…
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 214 m²
A mansard type house is for sale on Peschanaya Street (Tsarskoye Village). The house was bui…
$264,999
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale is a comfortable house made of wooden timber with two terraces and an attic, a bath…
$159,000
Leave a request
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage in a picturesque place ST Chemistry, Goncharsky S / S! Th…
$28,500
Leave a request
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 465 m²
A house for sale under a clean finish in the village of Naumovichi. The land area is 24 acre…
$185,000
Leave a request

