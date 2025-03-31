Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
House in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1958 1st floor. General SNB- 78.1 sq.m, total.- …
$23,000
House in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
For sale garden house (dacha) in the suburbs of Kobrin (8 km from the city border, ST "Autom…
$10,500
House in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
It's time to buy a cottage. ❤️ For sale cottage with a plot in the garden partnership "Autom…
$9,900
House in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with bath on a large plot 10 km from Smorgoni ❤️ One-level village house with a bath o…
$7,500
House in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Spacious house 5 km from Smorgony ❤️ The house with a total area of 156.2 sq.m. offers comfo…
$55,000
House in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Cozy house with all amenities 7 km from Smorgoni ❤️Warm, spacious house with a large plot an…
$20,900
House in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
In the village of Belaya in 300m. from the lake White (quarry) sold two year-round residenti…
$148,250
House in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Cozy house with a large plot near Smorgony in Svetoch ❤️A wonderful place for country life 5…
$8,500
House in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 1965 p. Reconstruction 2019 1 floor. Total SNB …
$30,000
