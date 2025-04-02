Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lunnienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room house
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern spacious 1-storey house with an attic in the village of Meshetniki on t…
$195,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes