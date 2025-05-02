Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vercaliskauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus

3 room house in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
$140,000
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a cozy house 10 km from the city. 15 acres of land. A landscaped area. A separate f…
$35,000
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale is a spacious 2-storey house with an attic in the village of Tabola (Vertelishkovsk…
$80,000
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
For sale wooden house in the village of Zavadichi, 56 (hutor), Grodno district, Vertelishkov…
$19,500
5 room house in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
5 room house
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
$220,000
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 248 m²
On sale is a great house near Neman in Pos. Coastal (8 km from Grodno).The total area of the…
$100,000
2 room house in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house is sold 10 km from the line of the city. 15 acres of land. Landscaped territory…
$35,000
5 room house in Zytomla, Belarus
5 room house
Zytomla, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with an incomplete reconstruction in the village of Zhitnaya is sold (with the possi…
$40,000
