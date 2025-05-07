Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dubrovenski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in New Settlements!Address: 1 km. from Lida, 5 minutes drive from the cente…
$21,500
Leave a request
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
In the vicinity of Lida on a large plot of 37 acres there is a beautiful house with five liv…
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale two-storey cottage in the village of Novoselki. On the plot is a two-storey brick h…
$16,900
Leave a request
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale House with a plot in ST "Rodnik" Dubrovensky S/S. Nice location. The plot is 5.4 hu…
$20,990
Leave a request
House in Dubrouna, Belarus
House
Dubrouna, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale plot (40 acres in private ownership) with incomplete construction of a residential …
$34,999
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go