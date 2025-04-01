Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Putryskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Putrishki, Belarus
House
Putrishki, Belarus
Area 161 m²
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
$29,900
Leave a request
House in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
A residential building is sold in a promising place. Only 7 km from the city line on a good…
$27,500
Leave a request
2 room house in Putrishki, Belarus
2 room house
Putrishki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy residential building for sale in ag. Putrishki district with a land plot of 0.25 hectar…
$105,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes