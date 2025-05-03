Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

65 properties total found
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale one-storey brick-clad residential building in the city of Shchuchin on the street L…
$35,000
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale cottage in a quiet and peaceful place, near the city of Lida. 10 acres of land. On …
$7,900
House in Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
For sale a good cottage located in the garden partnership "Avtoaggregatchik", Kvasovsky S / …
$9,500
House in Svislach, Belarus
House
Svislach, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Warm, cozy residential house with an attic floor is located in Svisloch, 80 km from GrodnoTh…
$57,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale part of the house (3k apartment) with a separate entrance along the street. Pushkin…
$8,000
House in Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Cozy residential house for sale in Lapenevtsy Berestovitsky district The house is located in…
$16,900
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
In the village of Belaya in 300m. from the lake White (quarry) sold two year-round residenti…
$148,250
House in Kapceuka, Belarus
House
Kapceuka, Belarus
Area 234 m²
If you want silence, calmness and solitude, and at the same time a comfortable lifestyle, I …
$69,000
House in Scorsauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scorsauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale residential in the village of Gnesici, 17, (Novogrudok district), total area of 46.…
$18,800
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house built in 1968 on Karbyshev Street is for sale. The ceiling height is about 2.6 m. Th…
$14,800
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale 1 apartment in 4 apartment residential building on 3rd Kuibyshev street.The total a…
$12,900
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale House with a large plot of 30 acres, on Victory Avenue. Nice location. Within walki…
$28,000
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
For sale dacha in a picturesque place in ST "Obschepitovets".On a plot of 7.1 acres (land in…
$9,500
House in Karelichy, Belarus
House
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Capital for sale   one-story house (walls - timber, lined with a wagon) in the village of Ko…
$28,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 353 m²
On sale a spacious and reliable house in the South neighborhood on Domeyko street:- total ar…
$120,000
House in Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a cozy, wooden house in a quiet, environmentally friendly, picturesque place. The…
$4,900
House in Misavicy, Belarus
House
Misavicy, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Accommodated and comfortable residential building with a total area of 141.4 m2. Festive hal…
$25,000
House in Harcica, Belarus
House
Harcica, Belarus
Area 49 m²
• Location and infrastructure: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Mostovsky district, Hartitsa.…
$27,000
House in Krucilavicy, Belarus
House
Krucilavicy, Belarus
Area 82 m²
House for sale in ag. Krutilovichi, 34 River Street. Total area of 82.4 sq.m., residential 5…
$26,900
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Location: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, Ozersky village council, agro-tow…
$19,900
House in Dzyatlava, Belarus
House
Dzyatlava, Belarus
Area 205 m²
A bright, large house on the street is sold. Beatko 1 A, Potlovo. A house with a beautiful g…
$70,000
House in Valikae Salo, Belarus
House
Valikae Salo, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a good village house in ag. Great Village, Grodno region, Svisloch district.A flat,…
$5,800
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
For sale dacha in a picturesque place in ST "Obshchepitovets" (Koptev village council).On a …
$7,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house on the street is for sale. Vilna, consisting of two large rooms and one smaller, w…
$15,300
House in Abuhauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Abuhauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A great place near the spill of the Neman River in the village of Komotovo, Grodno district.…
$38,000
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale a house with an area of 84.1 square meters on a plot of 25 acres in the city of .Mi…
$29,500
House in Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lubcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale residential house Golyn, 122 (Novogrudok district, Lyubchansky S/s) Total area of 6…
$39,000
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Spacious house 5 km from Smorgony ❤️ The house with a total area of 156.2 sq.m. offers comfo…
$55,000
House in Luki, Belarus
House
Luki, Belarus
Area 97 m²
A brick house with high ceilings is sold, with two entrances. For permanent residence with d…
$11,200
House in Radunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
I will sell a house in the village of Pashkovichi, Voronovsky district, 20 km from Lida! - T…
$6,900
