Houses for sale in Navahrudak, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale residential house Novogrudok, 1 May street, 27A. Total area of 96 sq.m., residentia…
$12,600
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 67 m²
For sale unfinished house at the address Novogrudok, Chernyshevsoy St., 2. The plot area is …
$23,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house needs repairs. Total area of 62.4 sq.m., residential 40.9. Heating furnace, gas on…
$10,900
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale a modern house (uncompleted canned capital building) Novogrudok, Komsomolskaya str.…
$69,500
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 72 m²
House for sale on Sovetskaya Street, 49, Novogrudok. The house is wooden. The total area of …
$18,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a residential house at the address Novogrudok, Grodno str., 63. The total area of 5…
$24,000
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale part of a residential building at the address Novogrudok, Per.Sechko, 6. Total area…
$48,500
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 87 m²
d. Novogrudok, 2 per Turgenev, 6. The total area of 86.7 sq.m., residential -60.09, kitchen …
$28,000
