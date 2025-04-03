Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zyrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartment in Zyrovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zyrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 3 apartments in a.g. Zhirovici, down the street. Youth. Rooms are isolated, large, …
$19,300
4 room house in Zyrovicy, Belarus
4 room house
Zyrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: agricultural settlement Zhirovichi, Sobornaya street. Within walking distance is t…
$14,900
House in Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
Area 109 m²
“A house is being sold in the agricultural town of Zhirovichi on Sadovaya Street, on a plot …
$19,000
House in Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
Area 59 m²
On sale is a house located in a / g Zhirovichi on Slonimskaya Street. A good wooden house, s…
$33,500
House in Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
Area 86 m²
For sale a single-storey wooden house with a block extension in Ag. Zhirovichi. From the tow…
$25,000
