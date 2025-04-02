Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Skidzieĺ, Belarus

houses
3
4 properties total found
3 room house in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
3 room house
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a plot with a house in the very center of the city of Skidel, on Lenin Street. …
$12,000
House in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
House
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Number of floors 2
$65,000
3 room apartment in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
3 room apartment
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
$35,000
4 room house in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
4 room house
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is 1/2 of a semi-detached house on Melioratorov Street in Skidel, built in 1969. Th…
$25,000
