  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Razankauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
5
5 properties total found
3 room house in Razanka, Belarus
3 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale a residential building at Art. Rozhanka 7 km from Schuchin on the path of Moscow — G…
$19,000
3 room house in Razanka, Belarus
3 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
Half of a house is for sale - a 3-room isolated apartment at the Rozhanka station, 7 km from…
$2,751
3 room house in Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale residential house in Shchuchin district 16 acres of land. The land is cultivated. O…
$3,700
6 room house in Razanka, Belarus
6 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey apartment building for sale. Rozhanka near Shchuchin on the railway route Mosco…
$45,000
House in Razanka, Belarus
House
Razanka, Belarus
Area 212 m²
A two-storey apartment building for sale. Rozhanka near Shchuchin on the railway route Mosco…
$45,000
