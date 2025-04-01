Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
$9,500
6 room house in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
6 room house
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
A comfortable house is for sale, located in a picturesque place - Novosyolki village (Kvasov…
$157,000
2 room house in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 1
Продается дача в живописном месте. Местоположение: Гродненский район, Квасовский сельсовет. …
$6,500
4 room house in Baranava, Belarus
4 room house
Baranava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region. Grodno district. Kvasovsky village coun…
$50,000
House in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 237 m²
$157,000
Properties features in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

