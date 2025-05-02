Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vawkavysk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vawkavysk, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
6
10 properties total found
7 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
7 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the microdistrict "Yuzhny". There is a bus stop nearby. A quiet plac…
$60,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Half old houses, property, garden, residential building. Equipment on the second floor is possible
$12,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
A good cottage in Volkovysk on the street is sold. Medvedev. Built in 2000 from brick. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A part of a house with a separate entrance, entrance and garage is sold. Central water supp…
$17,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
The house is located in the center of the microdistrict, there is all the infrastructure.Kin…
$25,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
Inexpensive spacious three -room apartment is sold. Large rooms, two loggias, there is a bas…
$24,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 2-room apartment with balcony on Lenina Street, 47 in the center of Volkovysk. The…
$29,500
Leave a request
3 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located opposite the former Selkhoztekhnika station. Across the road are bus a…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 158 m²
For sale a residential house in the city of Volkovysk, Grodno region.Nice drive to the house…
$79,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located on Volya Street, 30 meters from the Ross River, surrounded by a large m…
$18,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go