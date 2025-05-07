Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
One-storey block house for sale in Grodno (Zaritsa district). Area of land 10 acres on the r…
$120,000
2 room house in Putryski, Belarus
Putryski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy residential building for sale in ag. Putrishki district with a land plot of 0.25 hectar…
$105,000
House in Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House for sale in Cheshchevlyany, 8 km from the center of Grodno. Total area - 51.4m2, resid…
$25,000
House in Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 161 m²
On sale 2-storey garden house in ST Pogorany, in a beautiful picturesque place, surrounded b…
$38,000
House in Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale cottage in a quiet picturesque place near the city in ST "Dubravushka-2". The plot …
$29,900
