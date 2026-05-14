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Residential properties with garage for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

;
Hrodna
127
Lida
56
Slonim
76
Navahrudak
24
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80 properties total found
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 61 m²
On Sloboda, down the street. Proletarian for sale good house with amenities, heating from a …
$39,000
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale. Reunions. The total area of the house is 70.0 m2, residential - 53.0 m2, k…
$25,000
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House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Separate building for sale in Novogrudok on 1 per.Volchetsky street (canned construction). T…
$25,000
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 118 m²
A share of the house is for sale in GP. Radun of Voronov district. Great option for a big fa…
$18,300
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 230 m²
For sale comfortable block with rough finish and excellent layout of the house of 2016. buil…
$58,000
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House in Siankouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Siankouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
A spacious and warm house for sale in the village. The cut. The total area of the house is 1…
$42,000
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious residential house with its own territory of 6.22 acres…
$12,993
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in Radun, Belarus
Radun, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Half of the house is for sale in the urban village of Radun in the Voronovsky district, 25 k…
$15,500
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Cottage in Valieuka, Belarus
Cottage
Valieuka, Belarus
Area 131 m²
A chic cottage from a log house surrounded by a wonderful landscape and next to the cleanest…
$199,000
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House in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
The house is on sale, like a magazine cover!Incredibly comfortable and technological house: …
Price on request
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 136 m²
For sale multi-level, brick house on Volnoye Lane, with a total area of 136.0 sq.m.. The hou…
$64,500
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House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 73 m²
On sale residential house at 4 per.Sechko, 2, Novogrudok. The total area of 72.9 square mete…
$25,300
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House in Stancyja Razanka, Belarus
House
Stancyja Razanka, Belarus
Area 212 m²
A two-storey apartment building for sale. Rozhanka near Shchuchin on the railway route Mosco…
$43,000
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in picturesque Dorzh Price by agreement A great option for those who d…
$15,000
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Offered for sale a clean and neat residential house made of cinder concrete 1976 built on th…
$25,000
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in Dubrounia, Belarus
Dubrounia, Belarus
Area 115 m²
In the immediate vicinity of the city, a half house (4-room apartment) with a total area of …
$27,000
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House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
On sale residential house D. Popkovichi, Lugovoi str., 5 (Novogrudok district). The total ar…
$97,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100m2, residential 46m2. All …
$37,000
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House in Lyubcha, Belarus
House
Lyubcha, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's for sale in Ag. Lubcha (Novogrudok R-N), 1 per. Rysinski, 7. The house is framed, lined…
$22,100
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A house with an attic on the street of astronauts is for sale. Total area -65.3 sq.m., resid…
$23,900
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 230 m²
For sale comfortable block with rough finish and excellent layout of the house of 2016. buil…
$58,000
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 54 m²
It's a house for sale. Sinichkin. The house is wooden, lined with brick. Total area 54.0m2, …
$30,800
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House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A cozy house for sale in G.P. Radun, Voronovsky district on Dzerzhinsky Street. Convenient l…
$21,500
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$64,000
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House in Smarhon, Belarus
House
Smarhon, Belarus
Area 125 m²
3-level house 124 m2, 4 rooms, gas heating, large basement, garage, bath ❤️Spacious 3-level …
$120,000
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Cottage in Ashmyany, Belarus
Cottage
Ashmyany, Belarus
Area 158 m²
On a well-maintained plot of land with an area of 0.25 hectares there is a modern, high-qual…
$129,000
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Cottage in Smarhon, Belarus
Cottage
Smarhon, Belarus
Area 193 m²
We present to your attention a 3-level brick cottage, fully ready for occupancy. The ground …
$90,000
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House in Kryvichy, Belarus
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
Area 82 m²
A house for sale in 1957.p. In 2025, reconstruction was carried out and all modern communica…
$12,500
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 133 m²
A 2-storey building is sold in elephant along Maxim Gorky Street. The total area of ​​the ho…
$45,500
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Description House for sale in the area of the hospital, 1970, built, wooden, covered with br…
$35,000
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Property types in Hrodna Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Hrodna Region, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
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