  2. Belarus
  3. Dubrovenski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
5
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Persamajski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Persamajski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is located in a village with a developed infrastructure 7 km from the city. Li…
$11,500
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in New Settlements!Address: 1 km. from Lida, 5 minutes drive from the cente…
$21,500
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
In the vicinity of Lida on a large plot of 37 acres there is a beautiful house with five liv…
$69,000
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale two-storey cottage in the village of Novoselki. On the plot is a two-storey brick h…
$16,900
3 room apartment in Persamajski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Persamajski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale bright and cozy 3-room apartment in the village of Pervomaisky! Spacious and warm: …
$22,386
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale House with a plot in ST "Rodnik" Dubrovensky S/S. Nice location. The plot is 5.4 hu…
$20,990
House in Dubrouna, Belarus
House
Dubrouna, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale plot (40 acres in private ownership) with incomplete construction of a residential …
$34,999
Properties features in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus

