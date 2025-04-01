Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 132 m²
$50,000
House in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
The cottage is 8 km from the city. The access roads are paved and 2 km of Graviki. Forest 10…
$18,000
House in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a plot with a house in a picturesque place ST "Hope-2", Gozhsky S / S.A land plot o…
$50,000
3 room house in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, Gozhsky rural council,…
$42,000
Properties features in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

