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Residential properties with garden for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

;
Hrodna
127
Lida
56
Slonim
76
Navahrudak
24
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81 property total found
Cottage in Sinki, Belarus
Cottage
Sinki, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Spacious two-level house in the agricultural town of Sinki ❤️ The house with a total area of…
$49,900
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
A house for sale in Novoselki is an excellent option for those who are looking for space, si…
$19,900
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 61 m²
On Sloboda, down the street. Proletarian for sale good house with amenities, heating from a …
$39,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale. Reunions. The total area of the house is 70.0 m2, residential - 53.0 m2, k…
$25,000
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House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 118 m²
A share of the house is for sale in GP. Radun of Voronov district. Great option for a big fa…
$18,300
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House in Dzyatlava, Belarus
House
Dzyatlava, Belarus
Area 114 m²
The house is located on the central street near the city center. The total area of the house…
$25,000
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GrekodomGrekodom
House in Zyrmunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zyrmunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale a cozy residential house in the village of Zalessky. An ideal place for those who d…
$9,000
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House in Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
On sale a residential house at the address Polberg, 18 (Novogrudok district). The house is w…
$11,991
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale cottage located in residential ST "Prinemanskoye", Lida district. The house is 2 st…
$10,000
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House in Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a good, well-maintained house. The house has three rooms, a kitchen, a veranda with…
$9,000
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House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale an excellent 2-storey cottage mansard type in ST "Niva" 8 km from Grodno. The dacha…
$31,000
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House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 82 m²
The house is located on a land plot on the right of PNV, with an area of 5 acres. The plot i…
$100,000
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious residential house with its own territory of 6.22 acres…
$12,993
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in Radun, Belarus
Radun, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Half of the house is for sale in the urban village of Radun in the Voronovsky district, 25 k…
$15,500
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House in Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
On sale a residential house, away from the bustle of the city in Petralevichi 2. The house i…
$14,000
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House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
For sale in the garden partnership "Cardannik".The site is at its extreme, 5 acres in the PN…
$11,000
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Cottage in Valieuka, Belarus
Cottage
Valieuka, Belarus
Area 131 m²
A chic cottage from a log house surrounded by a wonderful landscape and next to the cleanest…
$199,000
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House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 73 m²
On sale residential house at 4 per.Sechko, 2, Novogrudok. The total area of 72.9 square mete…
$25,300
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House in Stancyja Razanka, Belarus
House
Stancyja Razanka, Belarus
Area 212 m²
A two-storey apartment building for sale. Rozhanka near Shchuchin on the railway route Mosco…
$43,000
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in picturesque Dorzh Price by agreement A great option for those who d…
$15,000
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Offered for sale a clean and neat residential house made of cinder concrete 1976 built on th…
$25,000
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in Dubrounia, Belarus
Dubrounia, Belarus
Area 115 m²
In the immediate vicinity of the city, a half house (4-room apartment) with a total area of …
$27,000
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House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
On sale residential house D. Popkovichi, Lugovoi str., 5 (Novogrudok district). The total ar…
$97,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100m2, residential 46m2. All …
$37,000
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A house with an attic on the street of astronauts is for sale. Total area -65.3 sq.m., resid…
$23,900
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Brick house for sale in Lida on Victory Avenue, 176. Spacious and reliable brick house with …
$28,000
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 54 m²
It's a house for sale. Sinichkin. The house is wooden, lined with brick. Total area 54.0m2, …
$30,800
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House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A cozy house for sale in G.P. Radun, Voronovsky district on Dzerzhinsky Street. Convenient l…
$21,500
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House in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Farm for sale on the outskirts of Lida in Pridybayly, 5-10 minutes drive from the South town…
$5,900
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House in Smarhon, Belarus
House
Smarhon, Belarus
Area 125 m²
3-level house 124 m2, 4 rooms, gas heating, large basement, garage, bath ❤️Spacious 3-level …
$120,000
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Hrodna Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Hrodna Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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