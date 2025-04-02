Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Lunnienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
5 room house in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room house
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern spacious 1-storey house with an attic in the village of Meshetniki on t…
$195,000
Properties features in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

