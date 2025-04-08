Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Shchuchyn
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Shchuchyn, Belarus

apartments
3
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale a 3-room apartment in Schuchin on the street. Lenin, d. 126 in a blocked house with …
$59,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room house
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in Shchuchin. 15-20 minutes walk to the city center. The house has gas heatin…
$13,500
Leave a request
4 room house in Shchuchyn, Belarus
4 room house
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale is the isolated part of the residential building in Schuchin on the street. Lenin, d…
$59,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a bright three-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey building on the street…
$26,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-bedroom apartment on the street South-West, 4 to 6, square 30, on the 5th floor o…
$23,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes