Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vercaliskauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
8
12 properties total found
3 room house in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
$140,000
Leave a request
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a cozy house 10 km from the city. 15 acres of land. A landscaped area. A separate f…
$35,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vercaliski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vercaliski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
On sale 3-room apartment on the street. Oktyabrskaya, 2 in the agricultural town of Verelnis…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale is a spacious 2-storey house with an attic in the village of Tabola (Vertelishkovsk…
$80,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 3-room apartment with a separate entrance in the settlement Beregovoy. Asphalt acce…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
For sale wooden house in the village of Zavadichi, 56 (hutor), Grodno district, Vertelishkov…
$19,500
Leave a request
5 room house in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
5 room house
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
$220,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vercaliski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vercaliski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale 3-room apartment on the street. Pervomaiskaya, 2 in the agricultural town of Vershil…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 248 m²
On sale is a great house near Neman in Pos. Coastal (8 km from Grodno).The total area of the…
$100,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house is sold 10 km from the line of the city. 15 acres of land. Landscaped territory…
$35,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Zytomla, Belarus
5 room house
Zytomla, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with an incomplete reconstruction in the village of Zhitnaya is sold (with the possi…
$40,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with amenities in the village. Kazimirovka. For sale apartment in an apartment bui…
$25,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go