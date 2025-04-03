Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
5
5 properties total found
House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
The house (house) in a picturesque place, surrounded by fields and forest. Near the house th…
$24,500
House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale is a house sheathed with siding, built of wood and annexes of GSB blocks, completel…
$18,500
House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage in a picturesque place ST Chemistry, Goncharsky S / S! Th…
$28,500
House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
For sale is a fully prepared site for construction, light, water, well. A little house. Urge…
$4,999
House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Sale of a dacha in the CT "Soviet". The plot is 6.4 acres in private property. Water is a we…
$7,100
