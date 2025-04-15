Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mir, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mir, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mir, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
Want a cozy apartment for your family – this is what you need! The apartment is located in t…
$10,500
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale a house with an area of 84.1 square meters on a plot of 25 acres in the city of .Mi…
$29,500
