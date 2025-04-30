Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Baranavichy
33
Brest
972
Kobryn
52
Malaryta
36
3 properties total found
Apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Lot 2496. For sale three-bedroom apartment located in a four-apartment residential building …
$70,573
Apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Two-room apartment in a 4-apartment building: 2 isolated living rooms, dressing room, kitche…
Price on request
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment with a separate entrance in a blocked residential buildin…
$40,000
Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
