Apartments for sale in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vidamla, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vidamla, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Ag. Vidomlya, Shkolnaya str., 1982, 2 / 2 panel, 70.7 / 67.2 / 44.3 / 8.2,…
$22,700
1 room apartment in Vidamla, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vidamla, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/2
1-bedroom apartment, Ag. Vidomlya, Shkolnaya str., 1975, 2/2 panel, 34.6 / 33.3 / 17.2 / 6.6…
$14,000
Apartment in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a blocked house in Kamenetsky district. 2 floors. SNB - 160.0 sq.m., total. - 1…
$27,000
2 room apartment in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedroom apartment, p. Priozersky, 1968, 3/3 brick, 41.9 / 41.2 / 27.4 / 6.4, combined bath…
$19,500
