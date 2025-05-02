Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Buhovicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
3-room apartment, D. Eremichi, Central str., 1978 p., 1/3 panel, 60.7 / 57.4 / 35.5 / 7.9, b…
$18,600
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment, Eremichi, Central str., 1979 p., 1/3 panel, 30.6 / 14.3 / 8.2, combined…
$10,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Apartment
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Part of an apartment building in Kobrinsky district. Technical part of the house for sale: 2…
$15,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go