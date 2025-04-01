Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chacislauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
$14,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
$10,400
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
$15,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a one-room apartment in Maloritsky district, ag. Hotislav 1716131-room apartment, ag…
$12,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zamsany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zamsany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of the two-room Apartment in the Maloritsky district and of of Zamshana the 1833802-roo…
$9,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes