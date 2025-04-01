Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kamianiucki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
3 bedroom apartment, yeah. Kamenyuki, st. Pushchanskaya, 1963, 1 / 2 brick, 50.6 / 50.6 / 37…
$16,900
3 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a three-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Kamenyuki 1923643-room apartment,…
$23,200
2 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Kamenyuki, st. Pushchanskaya, 1965.p., 2/2 brick, 45.2 / 44.2 / 3…
$19,100
2 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
$19,600
3 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
3 bedroom apartment, g. Kamenyuki, st.Krasnoarmeyskaya, 1985.pags., 2 / 3 panel, 63.7 / 62.3…
$29,000
2 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/3
$25,800
