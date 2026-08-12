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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
75
Beylikduzu
9
Yalova
38
Buyukcekmece
6
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20 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$178,881
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,272
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,830
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 4
Nature View Properties Near the Beach in Yalova Çınarcık Çınarcık is one of the popular res…
$175,674
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$178,881
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$663,590
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$204,368
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$146,637
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$718,985
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$356,607
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious Flats with Matchless Nature Views in Çınarcık Yalova The flats are located in the T…
$152,559
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$577,035
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$245,817
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$146,637
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$125,794
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 278 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$325,448
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Furnished Duplex Apartment with 2 Bedrooms in Yalova Termal The apartment is located in Yalo…
$110,174
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$215,811
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$637,046
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury Apartments in an Elegant Complex in Yalova Termal Yalova has a strategic advantage wi…
$290,825
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
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Luxury
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