Terraced Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
82
Bursa
34
Yalova
38
Buyukcekmece
8
5 properties total found
Duplex 7 rooms in 267 Sokak, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
267 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 5/5
$9,07M
Duplex 4 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
$4,94M
Duplex 3 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 10/11
$5,44M
Duplex 4 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,46M
Duplex 4 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
$8,66M
